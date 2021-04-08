CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crash on Interstate 57 early Thursday morning.
According to troopers, Trinity Barnes, 26, of Monticello was driving southbound on I-57 near milepost 221 in Champaign County, when she slowed down and pulled over to the right shoulder. At the same time, an approaching semi-truck moved into the left lane as it approached Barnes' Kia Sedan.
For unknown reasons, troopers said Barnes pulled back onto the road and into the path of the semi-truck, causing the semi driver to strike the side of her car.
Barnes was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, Gary Sessoms, 62, of Bennettsville, S.C., reported no injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.
