(WAND) - Interstate 57 Northbound lanes at Milepost 236 is closed due to a serious traffic crash.
Traffic is being diverted at I-57 Northbound Exit 232.
Drivers are told to seek an alternate route.
The lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.
