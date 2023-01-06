TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County.
The roadway is expected to be closed for multiple hours and traffic is being diverted. The crash appears to be near the Monticello Rd. exit.
Traffic from I-57 South is being diverted at mile post 229, east on Monticello Road, south on US-45, and then back on I-57 South at mile post 220 near Pesotum.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
