SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Interstate 72 between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue has reopened.
Emergency repairs were finished after a large pothole formed in the open lane of eastbound I-72 at milepost 91, just past Wabash Ave.
The area is currently under construction and was one lane eastbound.
