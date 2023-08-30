VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police, IDOT and EMS were called to a two-unit Commercial Motor Vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 208 in Vermilion County.
I-74 eastbound will be diverted at milepost 206 and will be closed for several hours.
Drivers are told to use an alternate route if possible and use caution when driving near the area.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
