DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Interstate 74 eastbound near the Danville exit was closed Wednesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash.
State police, Vermilion County Sherriff’s, and Tilton Police Departments were all called to the scene.
Traffic was diverted onto North G Street.
The road reopened just before noon.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
