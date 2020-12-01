VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - All I-74 eastbound lanes are blocked Tuesday afternoon after a truck tractor semi trailer crash.
State police said the crash happened near mile post 214.5. Authorities are diverting traffic to Route 1 northbound (Exit 215) at this time.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
