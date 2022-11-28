CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - For National Adoption Month, a Clinton family shared their journey with WAND News.
Starting a family wasn't an easy journey for the Blacklidge family. Jenessa told WAND News she and her husband Nick saw a fertility specialist and went through different fertility treatments, but nothing was successful.
"It was kind of a dark moment in our lives, just realizing that things weren't going to happen the way we planned."
The Blacklidge family said they had looked into adoption agencies, but they weren't in a place financially to adopt. So, they decided to become foster parents and have a more untraditional family.
However, it wasn't an avenue Nick and Jenessa was unfamiliar with. Jenessa said her parents were foster parents and her younger brother was adopted through foster care. Her in-laws were also foster parents. So, they felt comfortable with their decision to move forward with becoming foster parents.
"It was normal for us to go in that direction."
In 2010, their journey began. The couple completed their foster care classes and two weeks later they were blessed with two girls, ages 2 and 3.
"When we initially got the girls they told us we would have them for 2 weeks, then they would go back. However, that didn't happen."
The plan was to transition the two young girls back to their biological mother, which Jenessa said is the main goal. It was six months later when the girls' mother and father signed over their rights to the Blacklidge family. The adoption was completed in 2012.
"I look back and I feel like it's part of God's plan."
The Blacklidge family soon became a family of two, to a family of six. It was during the completion of the girls' adoption in Jan. 2011, when they got a call about a 3-day-old baby boy. They finalized his adoption and in May 2022 finalized another adoption for a little girl.
Jenessa shared it wasn't an easy journey, but she's thankful for her family every day.
"Everyone says, oh you are such a blessing to be doing this, but we feel like we are being blessed by it."
Jenessa told WAND News she is going back to school to be a social worker. She plans to raise awareness and become an advocate for foster children and families.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.