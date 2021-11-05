BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Jelani Day's family, Reverend Jesse Jackson, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and activists gathered in Bloomington to march for Jelani Day.
Day was reported missing out of Bloomington on Aug. 25. His family said they are upset and disappointed. They want law enforcement to do more in the investigation.
"I need answers. I need to know what happened to Jelani," Day's mother, Carmen Bolden-Day, said to a crowd of people gathered outside the Bloomington Police Department.
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Day's family organized a march from the police department to Illinois State University, the college Day was attending as a graduate student. Bolden-Day said she is not satisfied with how the investigation is going into her son's death.
"He did not drive all the way to Peru and park his car," she said. "He did not get out of that car and go to a river bank. He did not go to a river bank and take off his clothes. He did not put himself in the water."
Day was reported missing by family on Aug. 25. One day later, his car was found abandoned in the woods near a YMCA in Peru, which is 60 miles north of his last known location in Bloomington.
Authorities pulled the 25-year-old's body from the Illinois River in Peru on Sept. 4, but he was not identified until a month later. On Oct. 25, the LaSalle County Coroner ruled Jelani Day died by drowning in the river, however, they haven't determined how that happened.
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said on Friday outside the Bloomington Police Department that they need answers.
"We want transparency. This investigation has been going on long before Gabby Petito and we are glad her case has been resolved and justice has been served, but we want the same sort of energy right here in Bloomington," said Jonathan Jackson, spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
At Friday's march, ISU students and staff marched, along with activists from Decatur and Springfield. Sunshine Clemons with Black Lives Matter - Springfield said she came to Bloomington to show support to Day's family and help in the push for answers.
"Jelani mattered. Jelani's life mattered. Jelani is important. Regardless of whether I live in the same city has him or not, he has value. No family should have to go through his," she said.
Friday's march followed a march in Peru on Oct. 26. Day's family said they will not stop until they get justice for Jelani.
