Decatur, Ill (WAND) – America’s airlines have become a boxing ring in 2021. Fights, arguments, attacks on other passengers and flight crews have increased dramatically this year although reports of incidents have dropped since the FAA implemented a zero-tolerance policy. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it is going to take a tough stand while the FAA is leveling hundreds of thousands of dollars in civil penalties.
As of November 23, 2021 the FAA says it has received 5,338 unruly passenger reports. An estimated 3,856 are mask-related incidents.
In September, flight attendant Teddy Andrews and Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants shared their stories with Congress while calling for stiff penalties on those exhibiting criminal behavior on flights. Andrews told his story of a passenger hurling a racial insult at him over wearing a mask.
“Sir, would you please put your mask on? It must be covering both your mouth and nose,” Andrews stated. “He said, N-word, I don’t have to listen to a damn thing you say.”
“We are dedicated to the people who are in our care,” Nelson said. “The actions that we take are to keep everyone safe.
Nelson called on DOJ to get tough on those who break the law. Especially those who cause problems because they are intoxicated.
“When people start to actually face jail time there’s going to be a lot of sobering up around the country and we will not have these bad actors, who are a few among the millions who travel every day,” Nelson said.
On Wednesday of this week Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a tougher crackdown on unruly passengers. He is directing the DOJ to prioritize prosecuting disruptive passengers. In a memo he stated rowdy passengers are interfering with the critical jobs of flight crews.
The FAA leveled a $40,823 fine against a passenger who was caught drinking his own alcohol on a flight when a flight attendant told him to stop. The passenger then sexually assaulted the flight attendant. As the flight was descending the passenger then went into a lavatory and started smoking marijuana. On the ground police arrested the individual for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.