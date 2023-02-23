Wapella, Ill (WAND) – Former Wapella Township Road Commissioner Eldon Cusey, 68, has been criminally charged by the Illinois Attorney General. Cusey was the subject of a WAND News I-TEAM report in 2022.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges were filed alleging Cusey used a township credit card to make personal purchases and submitting forged receipts.
The charges include theft which is a Class 1 felony; four counts of official misconduct; 17 counts of forgery. He is scheduled for a court appearance March 14.
Cusey allegedly used the township credit card for buying personal items like beer, home goods, pet food and live chickens.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.