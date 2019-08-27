Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The WAND News I-TEAM reports buses arriving at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur were given full inspections after passengers were let off at Progress City.
The inspections were conducted by the Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Bus driver logbooks, drivers’ license and medical compliance paperwork were all inspected. The buses also underwent a top to bottom check being placed on ramps so the undercarriage could be checked.
“The frame rails, the braking systems, axles, suspension, wheel fasteners, everything mechanical under a bus to ensure that it’s going to get to their destination safely,” Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Todd Armstrong told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “We have a job to do to protect the citizens traveling on Illinois roadways.
By mid-morning three buses had been removed from service due to faulty brakes.