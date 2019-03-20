Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A Decatur woman says her 76-year old mother with dementia was the victim of a scam and a local credit union failed to take-action to prevent it.
The victim was called over a period of several months beginning last October or November promising the woman she had won a Mercedes Benz and $1.3 million. The scammer told her she needed to pay taxes on her prizes before they could be delivered. The woman then began liquidating IRA accounts with one Decatur business and then savings in a local credit union.
The prizes were never delivered. The woman and her 80-year old husband, a disabled veteran, lost $26,000 in the scam. The victim’s daughter says she had a power-of-attorney on the credit union account and was never notified the money was being distributed through wire transfers. She also says a credit union employee admitted they suspected the transfers were fraudulent but continued to make them.
The scammer was still making calls to the victim as recently as Wednesday of this week. Phone bills show the calls are coming from Jamaica.