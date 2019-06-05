Rockford, Ill (WAND) – The FBI has executed a warrant to recover a DNA sample from accused killer Floyd Brown, 40, of Springfield.
Brown is charged with the March 7, 2019 shooting death of Jacob Keltner, 35, who was working as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal tasked to a fugitive task force from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department. Keltner worked for the sheriff’s office for 12 years.
Brown allegedly opened fire inside of a Rockford hotel on three task force members who attempted to arrest him in a third-floor room for an outstanding state warrant. Brown, according to a federal court filing, then escaped from the hotel and shot Keltner who was securing the outside of the hotel. Keltner later died.
After the shooting Brown is alleged to have led police on a wild chase down Interstate-55 with speeds sometimes hitting 150 mph. He eventually wrecked in Lincoln in Logan County. Following the crash Brown and Illinois State Police were in a standoff lasting several hours before finally being taken into custody.
The WAND TV I-TEAM has obtained the federal application and affidavit for the search warrant to obtain the DNA sample. In the document the FBI says it recovered handguns and rifles belonging to Brown, a convicted felon, that were in the hotel room and his vehicle. Serial numbers had been obliterated from the guns. An FBI laboratory analysis discovered DNA on some of the weapons. The warrant sought mouth swabs from Brown for a DNA comparison. Court records indicate the DNA warrant was executed within the past week.
Brown has a long criminal history. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison after a series of residential burglaries in Decatur. The day of the shooting he was wanted in Champaign, Sangamon and McLean Counties, along with a warrant for a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Brown has remained in federal custody in Rockford since his March arrest. He is not scheduled to go on trial in federal court until January 2021.