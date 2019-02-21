Decatur, Ill (WAND) – As Governor Pritzker urges the legislature to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for the taxes it will generate cities like Decatur worry what the impact will be on their community.
“We do not need that situation in Decatur,” City Councilman Pat McDaniel recently told I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. McDaniel is a frequent critic of marijuana legalization. “The bad guys don’t go away. As a matter of fact they come back because they can under sell the price of what the state is selling.”
State Senator Heather Steans, (D) Chicago, and State Representative Kelly Cassidy, (D) Chicago, are sponsors of legislation to legalize marijuana. In late January they said their bill would allow the private possession of 30 grams of pot. You would not be able to use it in public and would not be able to drive while under the influence.
A concern for McDaniel is allowing cities to opt out. In other words, having the local control to prohibit the sale of marijuana within their borders. Rep. Cassidy says she wants to give local communities greater control of zoning.
“They will be able to opt out and we want to give them some more control over the zoning, over the locations,” Cassidy said. “When you’re talking about being 200 feet from something in Chicago it’s a lot different than being 200 feet from something in Decatur. So, we want to make sure that local governments have a little bit more control here.”
If a bill legalizing marijuana passes during the current session it is likely to become law on January 1, 2020.