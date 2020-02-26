DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – What would a person think about taking a loan out if the interest rate was 300%? How about 400%?
Remarkably, those rates are fairly common in Illinois.
WAND News sat down with Jim German of Northeast Community Fund in Decatur. The not-for-profit organization helps low-income individuals get out from under those predatory loans. German showed WAND News paperwork some of his clients agreed to with payday and car title loan companies.
Here are two examples from the same title loan business located in Decatur:
An individual borrowed $1,000 at 304.17% interest. After 24 months the finance charge was $5,110.40. The total payments made by the individual reached $6,110.40
The second individual borrowed $1,500 at the same 304.17% interest rate. After 24 months, the finance charge reached $7,665.60. His total payments for that $1,500 loan hit $9,165.60.
Northeast assists people by paying off the loan up to $1,000. The client can then pay the loan amount with Northeast at zero interest. The client must have a job in order to qualify.