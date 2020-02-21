TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – The attorney for a man allegedly headbutted by a Riverton police officer said his client is suffering from a concussion.
Jacob Melton was arrested for DUI and was in the Riverton Police Department squad room shortly after 12:30 am on the morning of Feb. 5, 2020. A video shows officer Grant Peterson grabbing him by the neck and then quickly head-butting Melton.
“The headbutt unfortunately was to the left temple - a very sensitive area,” Taylorville attorney Tom Finks told WAND News Friday.
According to Finks, his client is undergoing concussion treatment. He also had marks and bruises on his neck and the side of his face. Melton is denying the facts regarding his DUI arrest.
A female officer was in the squad room at the time. According to the video, when Peterson grabbed Melton by the neck, she turned her back to both men. She has not been charged.
Peterson has been indicted in Sangamon County and is facing two counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct. Peterson had bond set at $5,000 and was released after posting the required $500 cash.
Sangamon County court records show Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on March 19, 2020. He is currently on unpaid administrative leave. The Village Board in Riverton is expected to discuss his status on Monday.
(Sangamon County case #2020-CF-000164)