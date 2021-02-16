DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – They are the front-line workers with priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but several medical workers are opting out of the shot.
In numbers provided by HSHS, out of the 12,500 staff members at 15 hospitals in two states, 62 percent or close to 8,000 people on the staff have been vaccinated. while 20-25 percent have opted out for some reason or another.
"There have been a lot of online myths that have swayed some people's minds and made them more concerned than I think is necessary,” Dr. Marc Shelton, senior vice president and chief clinical officer of HSHS, said.
At Memorial Health Systems hospitals across central Illinois, just over 5,000 of the employees have been vaccinated. Nationwide data is similar. Memorial Health Systems did not provide data on the number of medical staff who have opted out of getting the vaccine.
A Kaiser Family Foundation study found 29% of healthcare workers nationwide were vaccine “hesitant”, slightly higher than the general population where 27% of people are concerned.
Unvaccinated medical workers are a worry for health experts like Dr. Shelton, who said the scientific evidence is clear – after tens of thousands of vaccine trial participants, the vaccine is safe.
"The vaccines we have today have proven to be very effective at keeping people from having to go to the hospital with COVID or dying from COVID,” Dr. Shelton said. "The data is so fabulous that it is really in their best interest to go ahead and get vaccinated when feasible."
Dr. Shelton is now encouraging everyone, especially medical workers, to roll up their sleeves. He believes by doing so, one can help end a dire situation and stop the spread of COVID-19.
"I do think there is an ongoing battle here, but I do see a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “If you go with projections by August, the end of September, we will hopefully get to the point where we have herd immunity."
The Kaiser Family Foundation found those who said they would not get the COVID vaccine said there were a couple of reasons why, including medical providers being worried about the side effects, they did not believe the vaccine was safe, or they were worried about politics playing a role in the development of the vaccine or thought COVID 19 dangers were exaggerated.
