Stonington, Ill (WAND) – Scammers pretending to be with Microsoft are ripping off senior citizens for thousands of dollars.
In Stonington, a senior received a call from the phony Microsoft representative. The senior believed her computer had been hacked and gave the scammer access to her computer. The scammer convinced the victim to transfer $24,000 into a New York bank account and then had the victim purchase $6,000 in gift cards that was also transferred to the scammer.
In the Springfield case a senior citizen received a message supposedly from Microsoft asking her to change her password. Then a message popped up asking her to call a number because her computer had supposedly been hacked. The scammer convinced her to protect her bank account by purchasing $3,500 of Google Play cards at a local store and then provided the scammer with the code numbers allowing her money to be stolen.
Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp in Christian County says it is unlikely any of the money can be recovered and has likely been sent out of the country. He also suggests victims report the thefts to the FBI using their online site. The Sheriff says Microsoft will never contact you by phone or pop-up messages.