Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Fraudulent odometer rollbacks in vehicles are growing in number in Illinois costing consumers thousands of dollars in used car purchases.
“In the Decatur, Springfield, Champaign area we believe there to be about 4,700 vehicles on the road that do have rolled back odometers,” according to CARFAX Public Relations Director Emilie Voss. “It’s a very serious problem in Illinois. Illinois is actually sixth in the nation when it comes to the number of vehicles on the road with a rolled back odometer.”
Data from CARFAX, which keeps track of rollbacks, showed Illinois in 2019 at 71,700 vehicles with rollbacks. An increase of 19% over the previous year. Nationwide Voss says rollbacks were up 13% over the previous year. CARFAX data also shows there are 1.8 million cars on the road that likely have a rolled back odometer with Voss adding that number could be even higher.
California has over 420,300 rollbacks. A 9% increase over the previous year.
