SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Pay your taxes or you’re going to face interest and penalties, right? In Shelby County, some have not paid their mobile home taxes for years, and with no consequences.
“I have one mobile home tax that’s not been paid in 23 years,” says Shelby County Treasurer Erica Firnhaber. “Another one that’s been 19 years.”
Firnhaner has been Treasurer for less than two years. She found that when mobile home taxes were not paid in previous years the county never took steps to collect them. The law requires those unpaid taxes be collected through tax sales or a lien.
“If there’s no consequence why would you pay it?” Firnhaber told WAND News. “They’re just not paying it.”
The WAND I-TEAM was tipped off to the unpaid tax situation by John Kraft and Kirk Allen of the Edgar County Watchdogs.
“The bills are going out they’re just not being paid,” said Allen. “That’s just complete incompetence. They’re allowing people to get away with not paying property tax that means everybody else is picking up the burden.”
Allen credits Firnhaber with cracking down on the tax cheats, “She’s trying to fix it. She’s doing a great job.”
Firnhaber is tackling the problem whenever she can. “We filed 67 liens. I had 26 people come in and pay,” she stated.
A problem is providing a legal identification of the property before it can go to a tax sale or to court. Usually a make/model of the mobile home and a serial number. In many cases the county tax records have neither.
Firnhaber will continue her attempts to collect the back taxes. This year her office sent out 731 mobile home tax bills. To date 86 of those bills remain unpaid.
