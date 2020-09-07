DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An outside audit obtained by the WAND News I-TEAM shows the Macon County Treasurer’s office has significant operational problems which delayed the distribution of tax dollars to local units of governments in July.
The audit by MCK CPAs & Advisors covered the period from December 1, 2019 through July 24, 2020. The request for the audit came after the office run by Treasurer Ed Yoder distributed $45 million to local units of government in July which is about $37 million less than the same time-period a year ago.
The audit found problems with bank reconciliations, real estate tax payments not being deposited in a timely manner and failure to post some tax payments properly.
A county board finance committee will discuss the audit Tuesday evening and Yoder is expected to attend. Yoder told the committee in July cuts to his staff had hurt his ability to do his work properly.
One part of the audit points to the use of a signature stamp used for checks. The stamp was found in a vault with blank checks but it was accessible by anyone in the office.
Checks “written to a local government from previous distributions that had not cleared the bank.” Since those checks were not cashed they have been turned over to the state treasurer as unclaimed property. The audit does not specify which unit of government did not deposit those checks.
The I-TEAM has also obtained emails. In one a county board member says Yoder’s removal from office should be on the table. Yoder is an elected official and does not work for the county board.
