Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Potentially dangerous Takata airbags are still installed in thousands of vehicles on Illinois highways years after the largest recall in U.S. history.
To date, 16 people have been killed nationwide and hundreds seriously injured by the airbags which can explode sending metal throughout the passenger compartment of the vehicle. It’s estimated there are still 500,000 of the Takata airbags in cars just in Illinois.
Car owners are urged to check to see if their vehicles are being recalled. By going to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls you can enter your vehicle identification number (VIN), listed on your Illinois registration, to see if it falls under the airbag recall. Recalled vehicles can be taken to local dealers for a free replacement.
The airbags were installed in model years 2000 to 2018 in 34 different brands of cars. Additional recalls are expected by December 2019 bringing the total number of airbags recalled to 65 to 70 million. Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
Actor Morgan Freeman is being used in public service announcements on local TV stations and cable outlets to emphasize the importance of have the airbags replaced.