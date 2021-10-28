Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Rain fell across the area on Thursday leaving roads slick and possibly hazardous. Many people may depend on a vehicles safety systems to protect them in moderate to heavy rain but the WAND News I-Team reports there may be serious performance issues with those systems.
New research from AAA shows in closed course testing emergency braking and lane assist features might not work properly during rain conditions. AAA used simulated rainfall in their testing:
Automatic emergency braking engaged while approaching a stopped vehicle in lane ahead
- In aggregate, testing conducted at 25 mph resulted in a collision for 17% of test runs.
- In aggregate, testing at 35 mph resulted in a collision for 33% of test runs.
For lane assist in rain conditions the test vehicle veered outside of lane markers 69% of the time. Known as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) rely on sensors and cameras to see road markings, other cars, pedestrians and roadway obstacles. The AAA testing indicates ADAS may be vulnerable to environmental factors like rain.
