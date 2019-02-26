Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Illinois teachers are often in for a rude surprise when they attempt to collect social security benefits of a deceased spouse.
“I think they gave me $200 for burial expenses,” said retired teacher Karen Hoffek referring to social security benefits after the death of her husband from cancer. “My husband paid into social security for 54 years. He had drawn benefits for only eight-years. I did not have enough quarters on my own to draw social security. I am not eligible for any social security. I receive my pension and that’s it.”
Illinois is only one of fifteen states punished by a pair of loopholes in social security. The Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. In simple terms the provisions eliminate most, if not all, social security benefits if you are in a state of Illinois pension plan. It can impact teachers, police, firefighters and other public sector employees. It not only reduces benefits for surviving spouses. It also reduces social security benefits for those who may have worked in the private sector before becoming a teacher or those who paid into social security during part-time or summer jobs.
Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, is leading an effort to eliminate the two provisions. A bipartisan measure in the previous session of Congress had nearly two hundred sponsors. Davis introduced a new resolution in the first minutes of the new Congress in January and already has 103 cosponsors.
“Many teachers that I grew up with in Taylorville were the ones that brought this to my attention long before I got into Congress,” Davis recently told I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “If their spouse is to pass away, or vice a versa, social security benefits are reduced. Unfortunately, when they may have deserved much more.”
The Davis measure, The Social Security Fairness Act, is currently sitting in a House subcommittee.