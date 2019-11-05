DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Robin Taylor of Decatur lost her job and insurance. Like many diabetics she has turned to Canada to purchase her insulin.
With insulin prices ranging between $300 to $400 a vial Robin found a cheaper alternative. Purchasing her insulin from a Canadian pharmacy for just $37 a vial.
Congress and the Illinois legislature are looking at ways to bring down the cost of insulin. In Illinois the state is on the verge of capping insulin copays.
State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, has a measure (SB 667) that if signed into law will cap insulin copays at $100 per 30-day supply. A similar bill became law in the past year in Colorado.
The Illinois bill passed the full Illinois State Senate the final week of October. It is now in the Illinois House with action expected in the coming week in committee. State Senator Sue Scherer, (D) Decatur, has already indicated she supports the measure. Democratic Governor JB Pritzker has previously indicated he will sign the measure should it reach his desk.