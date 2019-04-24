Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Scam calls continue to come to a 79-year old Decatur woman with dementia while police in Maryland investigate a similar case.
The I-TEAM first reported on this case in March. The woman was told in a scam phone call, from a number in Jamaica, she had won a car and $1 million but had to pay taxes before the prize could be delivered. She then wire transferred more than $26,700 from IRA annuities and a credit union account before relatives realized she was being ripped off. Those relatives say the Decatur credit union knew the transfers were likely fraudulent but allowed the transactions to take place.
The victim’s daughter says calls to her mother were still being made as recently as this past Thursday. However, the woman no longer has access to her money.
Police in Maryland notified the daughter that the money had been wired to the account of an elderly woman in that state and then immediately wired elsewhere. The elderly Maryland woman is also a victim. Maryland authorities told the daughter two people have been jailed in the case.
The Decatur woman and her husband live on a fixed income of social security and a V-A payments.