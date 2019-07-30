SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker has signed legislation to stop coal ash from polluting Illinois waterways.
Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal at power plants. It is generally considered to be toxic.
“This new law will protect our precious groundwater and rivers from toxic chemicals that can harm our residents,” Pritzker said in a prepared release. “With the Trump administration loosening standards on coal ash, Illinois is raising the bar to protect our environment and the health of people across our state.”
The WAND TV News I-TEAM reported in 2018 on coal ash leaching into the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River near Danville. It is the states only designated National Scenic River. The story won a Chicago Headline Club Lisagor Award in May 2019.
Under the law new coal ash regulations will be developed by the IEPA within eight months.
The new law also directs funds into the Environmental Protection Permit and Inspection Fund to help IEPA run the program. Power plant owners will pay an initial fee of $50,000 for closed impoundments and $75,000 for those that haven’t completed closure. Annual fees will begin July 1, 2020. The annual fee is $25,000 for those that have not completed closure and $15,000 for each impoundment that’s closed but has not completed post-closure care.
“This bill ensures that those living near coal ash will have a say in how these (coal ash) dumps are cleaned up, so that public health and local economies are protected,” stated Pam Richart, the Co-Director of Eco-Justice Collaborative in Champaign.
The law, created under Senate Bill 9, is effective immediately. It was sponsored by Senator Scott Bennett, (D) Champaign, and Rep. Carol Ammons, (D) Champaign.