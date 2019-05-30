Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Independent pharmacists are applauding legislative action regulating Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) for the first time in Illinois.
The legislative efforts were led by State Representative Greg Harris, (D) Chicago and State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill. A bill requiring the Illinois Department of Insurance to regulate PBMs is headed to Governor Pritzker’s desk.
PBMs are the middlemen between insurance companies and pharmacists setting prices for prescription drugs. Independent pharmacists have contended PBMs force them to sell drugs for low dispensing fees, sometimes at a loss, and are driving them out of business.
“We had eighteen independent pharmacies in this town when I came town. We now have one. It’s ours,” said Dale Colee owner of three pharmacies in Decatur and Forsyth. “In Sangamon County there are no independent pharmacies. In Logan County there’s no independent pharmacies. PBMs have done a pretty good job of wiping out the independent pharmacies.”