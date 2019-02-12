Danville, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois EPA will be holding a public hearing into efforts to stabilize a river bank where toxic coal ash is leaching into the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.
The WAND News I-TEAM reported in 2018 the coal ash is coming from three coal ash storage pits from a now shuttered power plant. The plant was operated by both Illinois Power and Dynegy. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5iOFSwTKY4&t=40s
Dynegy has applied for a permit to construct a 1,900 foot long wall of rock on the river. Environmental groups have been arguing for the coal ash to be removed.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6pm March 26, 2019. It will be held in the gym of Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Danville, Illinois 61832.
The Middle Fork is the states only designated National Scenic River.