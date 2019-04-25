Springfield, Ill (WAND) – U.S. pork producers are working to keep a deadly virus out of the country and away from their herds.
African Swine fever has killed over one-million pigs in China. It has spread throughout Southeast Asia and has been found in Japan. The costs to the U.S. economy if it infects farms here could be devastating to the pork industry.
“We market 120,000 pigs a year,” pork producer Art Lehmann of Livingston County told I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. Lehmann says it is imperative Swine Fever not reach local farms. “We export 25% of the pork we produce in this country and immediately our exports would be cutoff so it would just be disastrous.”
African Swine Fever does not pose a health threat to humans or other domestic animals. However, there is currently no vaccine to prevent it.
As a precaution the World Pork Expo in Iowa, scheduled for June, has been cancelled.