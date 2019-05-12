Chicago, Illinois (WAND) – The WAND TV News I-TEAM has won a Chicago Headline Club Lisagor award.
Reporter Doug Wolfe and news photographer Andy Barker were honored in the environment category for their coverage of the Middle Fork River in Vermilion County. The story showed toxic coal ash from a closed power plant leaching into the river, the states only nationally designated scenic river.
This is the 5th Lisagor award Barker and Wolfe have won. The Chicago Headline Club is the largest Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) chapter in the country.