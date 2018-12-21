DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An IBEW 146 member is being recognized for his work with the Boy Scouts.
Dillon Lewis was awarded the George Meany Award by the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly for his volunteerism with the Boy Scouts on Thursday night.
It is a national scouting award that recognizes union members who have made a significant contributions to the youth of their communities by volunteering in the programs of the Boy Scouts of America.
Lewis became an Eagle Scout with Troop 31 in Argenta in May of 2005.
He has been the Electricity Merit Badge Counselor with the Lincoln Trails Council since 2014.