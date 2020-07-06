(WAND) - U.S. officials are not allowing nonimmigrant students studying at online-only schools to stay in the country this fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced colleges and universities in America to make decisions about whether or not they will allow in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester. Some schools decided to go exclusively online as the nation deals with the virus.
Modifications to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), announced Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said nonimmigrant F-1 (pursing academic coursework) and M-1 (pursuing vocational coursework) students taking fully online course loads at schools with only online classes this fall will not receive visas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not allow people of this status into the country.
"Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," ICE said Monday. "If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings."
ICE added that nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools with normal in-person classes are bound by existing federal regulations. It said eligible F students are allowed to take a maximum of one class or three credit hours online.
At schools that adopted a hybrid model of both online and in-person teacher, non-immigrant F-1 students are allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online.
Hybrid schools are required to submit Form I-20, "Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status," to SEVP. The form certifies the program is not fully online, that the student is taking a course load that is not entirely online classes, and that the student is taking the minimum number of online classes needed to make normal degree program progress.
Students have to update information in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) within 10 days of a change if they start the fall semester with in-person courses but later have to switch to only online classes. Nonimmigrant students who change their course elections in a way that makes their course load online only are also required to notify SEVIS.
"Nonimmigrant students within the United States are not permitted to take a full course of study through online classes," ICE added. "If students find themselves in this situation, they must leave the country or take alternative steps to maintain their nonimmigrant status such as a reduced course load or appropriate medical leave."
The University of Illinois system recently announced it will have a hybrid of online and in-person classes for fall 2020. WAND-TV reached out of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and received a response.
"The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is reviewing the new guidance and will be communicating with impacted students directly as soon as possible," said U of I Assistant Director for Global Communication Marta Schneider.
