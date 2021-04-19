WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – The Iroquois County Public Health Department and the Illinois National Guard will be conducting a community-based Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, April 19.
The clinic will be held at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds 4H Building located 1390 E 2000 North Road, Watseka, IL 609670. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Illinois residences, 18 and older, are eligible to receive the free vaccination.
Second doses will be administered on May 17 at the same location.
Walk-ins are welcome.
Individuals are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, please call ICPHD to reschedule.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
Please wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
