DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker issued a strong warning to the entire state Monday after a continued rise in COVID-19 in Illinois.
“If you’re getting tired and you let your guard down, now is the time to pick it back up again,” the Governor said.
The number of Illinoisans hospitalized is the highest it has been since mid-June. As of Monday evening, the Illinois Department of Public health reports more than 2,000 people are hospitalized statewide, up 100 people in 48 hours. The Illinois Dept. of Public Health said almost 500 are in the ICU and close to 200 are on ventilators. Hospitals like Decatur Memorial Hospitals are acting, including opening a second COVID-19 wing.
"I think the entire thing has been concerning,” Dr. Ted Clark, the Chief Medical Officers for the hospital, said. "We have a preset trigger for opening based on anticipated need."
With the new unit open at DMH, the two COVID-19 units will have 30 beds. The Macon County Health Department said Monday that 32 people are hospitalized, up from 25 on Friday. DMH said Monday five people are in the ICU with COVID-19.
"When we see the volumes increase and we feel like we will run out of space to serve the needs of the community, we have the flexibility to open more beds,” Dr. Clark said.
In all of region six, which includes Macon, Champaign, and Vermillion Counties, 53% of the ICU beds are in use, and in region three which makes up Sangamon County to the west, the number jumps to 64%.
During a news conference on Monday, the state medical director said every region of the state is moving in the wrong direction and while older people are dying at higher rates, COVID-19 does not know age.
"This is not only something that attacks older individuals or only attacks individuals with chronic health conditions. Younger people are getting affected,” the director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezieke, said. “They are getting infected and they are also dying."
The growing number of hospitalizations is something doctors say they are prepared to handle if need, but they hope residents can help turn the trend around by wearing a mask, socially distancing, and washing hands.
"Public health is not about me, it is about we and every person has to do their part because every link in that chain is important,” Dr. Clark
DMH said adding the 10 news beds was part of a plan designed earlier in 2020 to handle COVID-19. Dr. Clark said the plans allows them to adjust the number of beds as needed.
HSHS St. Mary’s said it is prepared for the rising number of COVID-19 cases as well. The hospital told WAND News in a statement it is prepared to respond and are following IDPH and CDC guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.