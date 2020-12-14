(WAND) - An ICU nurse in New York was the first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The vaccine was developed by Germany company BioNTech, and its U.S. partner Pfizer was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday night.
Just under 3 million doses are expected to be delivered to 636 predetermined locations by the end of this week.
The vaccines must be kept at minus 94 Fahrenheit. They are being transported to their destination in specialist boxes packed with dry ice.
The vaccine will not be given to the vast majority of Americans until well into next year, NBC News reports.
