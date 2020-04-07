URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist who lost his life in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer.
At around 9:29 a.m. Friday, 46-year-old David Powell was riding his bike northbound on Illinois Route 47 in Mahomet. A passing semi tractor-trailer struck him while trying to pass him, investigators said, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. Monday while in the care of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
There was no autopsy performed, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, but an inquest could be held later on. The coroner's office and Illinois State Police District 10 are investigating.