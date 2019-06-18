(WAND) – Central Illinois has a ton of great places to eat and drink.
WAND-TV compiled a list of a few - but definitely not all - of the best eateries in the viewing area. Here are a couple of suggestions, based on research involving online reviews:
1. Engrained Brewery & Restaurant, Springfield. Located right off of I-72 on MacArthur Boulevard, there is no excuse not to visit this farm to table microbrewery and restaurant. The tantalizing selection of high-end bar food fits right into the clean rustic aesthetic. It's perfect for foodies or beer drinkers to add to their summer plans.
2. Decatur Brew Works, Decatur. Established in 2015, Decatur Brew Works has only grown their selection of beer and events. It hosts events like trivia nights, Saturday morning beer and yoga, and even a so-called ‘beer mile’ where contestants drink a flight of beer before running a mile. Don’t miss out on all the fun Decatur Brew Works will have this summer.
3. Barrelhouse 34, Champaign. There won’t be a reason to leave the rooftop of Barrelhouse 34. Set in the heart of downtown Champaign, only two blocks away from the Amtrak station, the atmospheric vibe will help any night start – or end – on the right note.
4. TapRoot, Decatur. Located in the heart of Merchant Street is this hidden gem. With a wide variety of cocktails, beer and wine, it won’t leave anyone bored. TapRoot also has a selection of creative entrees to share among friends, including the Hot Rock. That dish includes thinly sliced beef tenderloin on a sizzling river rock, with minced garlic and soy dipping sauce. It's sure to please the whole party.
5. Firefly Grill, Effingham. This list wouldn’t be complete without the Firefly Grill in Effingham. This critically-acclaimed restaurant is known for having only the highest quality of ingredients, growing a much of the food served themselves and using artisan farmers for the rest. Just be prepared to leave with a lighter wallet for the privilege.
6. Craft Beer Bar, Springfield. On the corner of Monroe and 5th streets is the Springfield Craft Beer Bar. A friendly Midwest pub, the Craft Beer Bar is a place everyone can feel comfortable, even if they don’t know much about craft beer. They have roughly 16 beers on tap at any time and about 200 different bottled beers available.
Anyone wanting to voice their own favorite restaurant can do so on the WAND-TV Facebook page! A post just published asks viewers where they like to eat.