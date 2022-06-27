SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The coroner is releasing the name of a person was stabbed to death in Springfield, according to police.
On Thursday at 10:32 p.m., Springfield Police said they responded to an area hospital to a report of someone stabbed.
Police said the victim was stabbed 3 times and died at the hospital.
Police said they received information that the stabbing took place in the 1500 Block of East Cook Street.
The victim was identified as Thomas Shephard, 26, of Springfield.
This case is being investigated as a homicide.
