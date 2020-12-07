(WAND)-IDFPR joins alongside 47 state regulators, 50 attorneys general, and the District of Columbia along with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to announce a $90 million dollar settlement with Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, otherwise known as Mr. Cooper, is one of the nation's largest mortgage loan services.
The settlement will help resolve several allegations regarding Nationstar's past origination and servicing practices.
This includes failing to provide required origination disclosures, failing to timely fund loans, engaging in wrongful foreclosures, failing to properly administer escrow accounts, charging impermissible fees, failing to properly terminate private mortgage insurance, and mishandling loan modifications and servicing transfers.
"This settlement demonstrates the crucial role of state financial services regulators in ensuring that homeowners are protected as they obtain and pay down their mortgages—especially homeowners who may be struggling with making their payments," said Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Secretary Deborah Hagan.
Nationstar will provide nearly $90 million in relief to more than 115,000 consumers nationwide.
As part of the settlement, 2,604 Illinois consumers will receive over $3.6 million in remediation.
