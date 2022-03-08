CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services recognized March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Illinois.
The goal is to raise awareness about gambling disorders and honor those in recovery. In recognition of this, participating buildings in downtown Chicago will be lit teal.
Awareness events throughout the month will include gambling screenings, gambling presentations, workshops, and other events. A full list of related events can be found here.
"Individuals who struggle with gambling disorders seldom seek help and often hide their behavior from family members. This month is an opportunity for IDHS and our providers to come together to continue to get the word out about the recovery support services that are available,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou.
The IDHS Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) works with gambling providers to expand outreach and awareness and connect impacted people with the services that support recovery.
Over the past two years, there have been over 245 clinicians trained to provide gambling disorder treatment services in Illinois.
This year, IDHS will complete the first-ever assessment of problem gambling and service needs in the State of Illinois. Based on studies conducted in 2021 by researchers at Health Resources in Action, the assessment will report on the prevalence of different types of gambling in the state, the prevalence of problem gambling in Illinois, the availability of treatment and other services, and overall attitudes about gambling.
If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with gambling, contact the State’s Gambling Helpline weknowthefeeling.org. Call: 1-800-GAMBLER, Text: "ILGAMB" to 53342, or chat here.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.