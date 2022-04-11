MASON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign kayaker lost his life after his kayak overturned in Mason County Sunday, authorities said.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said four people were kayaking in a backwater lake at Matanzas Beach near Havana. They were attempting to cross in a period of high wind and wave activity.
When the group was about halfway across, one of the kayakers fell out when the kayak overturned because of weather and water conditions, authorities said. He held on to one of the other kayaks for a brief time before the group ended up separated and they lost sight of him.
One kayaker went to the shore and signaled for help. Illinois Conservation Police were notified at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A rescue boat responded to help the kayakers out of the water. All of them were transported to Mason District Hospital in Havana.
Authorities said the coroner at the hospital pronounced the Champaign kayaker dead. He was identified as a 27-year-old man.
The situation remains under investigation.
