SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving more than $2 million to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to encourage private landowners to allow public access to their land for hunting, fishing and other wildlife-related recreation.
Illinois was 1 of 27 states that will get awards through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.
“I’m happy to see the continued commitment to this effort. What an innovative way to protect wildlife habitat, open new outdoor opportunities for the public, and generate revenue for private landowners,” said Ivan Dozier, Illinois State Conservationist.
IDNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program launched in 2011.
“We are very excited to receive these grant funds to continue and expand the IRAP program,” said IDNR Director Collen Callahan. “IRAP is a wonderful program that increases public access in Illinois for hunters, anglers and other outdoor recreationalists while at the same time assisting private landowners with habitat improvements on their land.”
IRAP will use grant funds to lease more properties near urban areas in Illinois and those enrolled in NRCS’ Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, which offers Wetland Reserve Easement options.
Activities like youth shotgun deer hunting and archery deer hunter days will also be added.
“This really is fantastic news for Illinois’ outdoor enthusiasts,” said Tammy Miller, manager, IRAP. “We already have more than 25 landowners waiting to sign up with this new grant, so I’m looking forward to expanding in new areas.”
IRAP currently leases about 22,000 acres in 49 counties for turkey, deer, waterfowl, squirrel, rabbit, pheasant and quail hunting, and fishing.
“In Illinois, 97 percent of land is privately owned, with 85 percent of that land owned by farmers, which greatly restricts land access,” Callahan said. “With our state sites temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRAP program – and IDNR’s relationship with NRCS and the VPA-HIP program – is needed now more than ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.