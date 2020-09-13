SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois hunters looking for details on the season, licenses or regulations have a new website to consult.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has launched a website called “Hunt Illinois.”
Hunters can get details on places to hunt, along with hunting and trapping regulations, wildlife management and conservation programs.
“The new Hunt Illinois website is an easy-to-use one-stop resource for hunters to find just about everything they need to know about planning a hunt, no matter the species, no matter the season,” Jared Duquette, a program manager at IDNR, said in a statement.
State officials worked on the site with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and received funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.
