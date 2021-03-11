SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources launched a new user-friendly licensing, registration and reservation platform for outdoor enthusiasts interested in hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and camping.
New solutions are in place for those making online interactions, including easing the process for hunting and fishing licensing and permitting, watercraft and snowmobile titling, registration and renewals, as well as campground reservations on any device at any time.
The platform will also feature a 24/7 call center (866-716-6550) to enable fast and easy transactions.
The system also provides users a seamless transition from the previous wildlife and fish licensing system and Reserve America.
Those who already have an account will be able to log in as usual with their existing credentials. All profile, license, and past purchase information, as well as active campground reservations, have been loaded into the new system.
“We want to invite Illinois residents and visitors to our state to explore more of Illinois, and the new ExploreMoreIL.com and Camp.ExploreMoreIL.com platforms make it easy for everyone to enjoy the outdoors and all the great places and activities Illinois has to offer,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.
In partnership with digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., IDNR developed and managed the brand new, high-performing platform.
NIC has extensive expertise in managing digital government services and payment processing solutions, with over 20 years of experience in outdoor licensing solutions.
“NIC as a proud partner to the State of Illinois, is pleased to roll out the new outdoor recreation system and support the platform and its users as we enter a new year of hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and camping,” said Sandi Miller, vice president of NIC Outdoors. “This new platform is easy to use from any device with quick order options that save users time that is better spent outdoors.”
In-person purchases for hunting and fishing licenses are still obtainable at over 700 issuing agent locations, including bait shops, convenience stores, sporting goods retailers, Walmart stores, and Illinois Natural Department of Resources locations, as well as over the phone.
New Features and Enhanced Functionality
- Enhanced user experience
- Clean, modern design and streamlined content
- Fast and easy transactions
- Mobile-friendly interface works on any device
- 24/7 phone, customer service support is available for users
Additional New Features for Hunters, Anglers, Boaters, and Snowmobilers
- • Customer dashboard provides information specific to each user’s profile
- • One-stop access to licenses, applications, permits, and registrations
- • Eligible products (based on profile data) displayed for fast purchase
- • Hassle-free features like auto-renewal for fishing licenses, so users don’t have to worry about remembering to get next year’s license
- Customers can now title and register their snowmobiles and watercraft online in addition to renewals
Additional New Features for Campground Reservations
- Visually stunning interactive site maps for users to quickly explore parks and sites
- Simple attributes to help customers search/filter the available parks and sites
- Customer profile allows users to manage/change/cancel upcoming reservations
- Embedded messaging notifications to keep customers aware of park activities or closures
