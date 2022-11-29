SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that at least 300 waterbirds, mostly snow geese, have died of suspected avian influenza at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois.
Dead birds have been found at at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in the last few days.
IDNR said that it will continue to monitor for outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, during this fall's bird migration. If a member of the public finds a group of 20 or more dead birds in one location, they are encouraged to report it to IDNR at Contact Wildlife Biologist.
IDNR and the Illinois Department of Agriculture first announced the detection of HPAI in March 2022 when it was found in wild Canada geese.
Waterfowl hunters should take precautions by thoroughly cooking game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Hunters should also avoid handling sick or dead waterfowl in the field and should not allow dogs or other pets to consume fowl that died of unknown causes.
