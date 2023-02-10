SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois.
The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program.
The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others who hope to educate people about fishing skills and local ecology.
Available spots are based in the following locations: Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur, Peoria and Springfield.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled “conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program)”
The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was established in 1985 to teach people of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to offer participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.
“Fishing is a great way for families to spend time together outdoors, and our clinics give thousands of young people an opportunity to experience the fun of fishing every summer,” said Mike McClelland, chief of fisheries for IDNR. “I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than teaching children and adults about the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.