OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is giving adults and youth an opportunity for mentored archery deer hunting.
From Dec. 21, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022, IDNR will allow hunters, participating in the program, access to Kickapoo State Recreation Area sections otherwise closed for archery deer hunting.
Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of deer hunting experience and who are not already picked for the mentored deer hunt program can apply.
Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of deer hunting experience and who have not been successfully drawn in the mentored deer hunt program previously – which will be verified by IDNR license records – may apply.
Hunters drawn in the lottery will be assigned a hunting location and allowed to hunt Tuesday through Sunday within a designated week.
IDNR will determine hunt locations, filled equally with adult and youth hunters.
Hunters will have a one-deer limit, provide their own mentor equipment, and will be required to have a non-hunting adult mentor to assist and advise them during the hunt.
Online applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2021, and can be found here.
