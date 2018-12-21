SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning fisherman to be careful before drilling holes in the ice for ice fishing.
"The IDNR cannot stress enough the importance of safety when ice fishing. Outdoor recreation in the winter can be invigorating and a lot of fun, but can turn into a dangerous situation in just seconds. Being prepared and ready for anything while outdoors this winter, especially if you are headed out on the ice to fish, can save your life," said IDNR Conservation Police Chief Rafael Gutierrez.
Stay off of ice that is less than four inches thick.
New ice is usually stronger than old ice. Four inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot.
A foot or more of old, partially thawed ice may not.
If you plan on ice fishing, carry a rope or floatation device in case someone falls through the ice.
Wearing a life jacket is recommended.